NLC gives FG 14-day ultimatum to reverse fuel price, electricity tariff hikes

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to reverse the increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff or face civil unrest nationwide.

The union gave the ultimatum at the end of its Central Working Committee meeting in Abuja.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the body would mobilize its members nationwide for protest at the expiration of the ultimatum on September 28.

The Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had early this month increased the pump price of petrol from N151 per litre to N162.

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also announced the take-off of the new electricity tariff regime from September 1.

The development sparked outrage in the country with the organized labour and civil society groups challenging the federal government to reverse the decision or face civil unrest.

