NLC harps on need for review of labour laws in Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed plans by the congress to review labour laws in the country.

NLC’s Head of Research Department, Dr Onoho’Omhen Ebhohinhen disclosed this at a media parley in Calabar on Tuesday for the Power of Voices Partnership Project.

According to him, the review would ensure that the labour laws in the country conform with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He noted that the current labour laws had become obsolete and needed to be reviewed to align with modern realities, and to be up-to-date with ILO level.

Ebhohinhen said the current labour laws victimize Nigerian workers, noting that the process of the review has begun, and gone through three stages.

“Some of these laws were made during the colonial era and some during past military regimes. You can agree with me that most of the Nigerian labour laws have become archaic. There have been so many developments in the country that have not been captured.

“The present labour laws impede workers’ growth and productivity. They are too restrictive and do not encourage the productivity of the Nigerian worker. We also need to domesticate some of the laws in conformity with the ILO requirements.

“We have concluded three stages of the process. We have held individual presentations at the NLC level; we had workshops with relevant stakeholders and we have met with the members of the National Assembly.

“After collation of all the submissions, we will put them together as draft legislation and present them to the national assembly for onward passage as a bill,’’ Ebhohinhen said.

