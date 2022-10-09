NLC kicks, says registration of CONUA, NAMDA contravenes labour laws

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Saturday, demanded that the Federal Government immediately revoke the certificates for the organizations that had been registered by the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and the Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Lecturers in Academics (NAMDA).

The request was made by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a protest letter to Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, entitled “Organised Labor Rejects the Purported Registration of New Trade Unions for Academics in Nigerian Universities.”

The letter had the reference number NLC/NS/E.16/654 and was dated October 5, 2022.

Additionally, copies were sent to Femi Falana, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the President of the Nigerian Trade Union Congress, and all NLC affiliate unions.

Wabba claimed that international labor standards, particularly the International Labour Organization’s (Fundamental Conventions 87 and 98), which were some of the first ILO standards ratified by Nigeria upon achieving independence in 1960, served as the basis for the laws in the NICN, Appeal Court, and Apex Court.

He highlighted a few passages from the country’s labor laws to support the NLC’s contention that the CONUA and NAMDA were unconstitutional.

“Honourable minister, in view of the foregoing, we demand that you respect the doctrine of the rule of law, especially the clear provisions of our labour laws cited, and withdraw the certificates of registration issued to the two new trade unions. While we look forward to your kind consideration of our demands, please accept the assurances of our warm regards,” Wabba noted.

He claimed that Nigeria domesticated the ILO Conventions 87 and 98 into its constitution, particularly Section 40, which protects freedom of association.

According to him, Section 41(2) of the constitution regulates freedom of association in accordance with public decorum and order since where one right stops, another begins.

Read also:One year after approval, Nigerian govt yet to pay new hazard allowance for health workers –NLC

The NLC President further asserted that Nigeria’s labor laws set forth requirements for the formation of unions following compliance with which the Ministry of Labour might issue certificates of registration to unions, furthering the constitutional provision on freedom of association.

Wabba referenced the requirements in Section 3 of the Trade Union Act.

“(1) An application for the registration of a trade union shall be made to the Registrar in the prescribed form and shall be signed (a) in the case of a trade union of workers, by at least 50 members of the union; and (b) in the case of a trade union of employers, by at least two members of the union. (2) No combination of workers or employers shall be registered as a trade union save with the approval of the minister on his being satisfied that it is expedient to register the union either by regrouping existing trade unions, registering a new trade union or otherwise howsoever, but no trade union shall be registered to represent workers or employers in a place where there already exists a trade union,” a portion of the section reads.

Wabba added, “Clearly, from the provisions of Section 3(2) and sections 5(2), 5(3) and 5(4), there is no basis for the purported registration of CONUA and NAMDA as both entities failed woefully to satisfy the precedent conditions provided by the Trade Union Act for the registration of trade unions.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Friday defended the registration of Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) as two new university unions.

The Federal Government registered CONUA and NAMDA on Tuesday in a bid to reduce the influence of ASUU in the nation’s varsities.

The two academic unions broke away from ASUU over the ongoing strike in the universities.

He added that the registration of CONUA and NAMDA was within his jurisdiction.

The minister also described as “out of fashion” the approach used by the striking university lecturers to press home their demands.

He argued that the new unions are eligible to all privileges enjoyed by other trade unions in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now