NLC laments rising cost of living, calls for major wage review

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised concerns over the outrageous costs of living across the country.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who stated this in a resolution reached at the end of the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the congress in Abuja during the weekend, demanded major review of wages for workers in the public service.

Wabba said that the review was necessary given the considerably weakened value of the Naira against other the currencies of the world, insisting on the difference between the national minimum wage review and general wage review.

The labour union president further raised concerns over the sorry situation of citizens facing difficulties and insufferable stress in accessing basic services and utilities.

Wabba said: “It is quite important to remind the Federal Government that the last public sector wage review was done in 2011 and has since expired. The need for another review cannot be overstated given the excruciating economic realities in Nigeria today.

“From long petrol queues, to clandestine increases in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also commonly known as petrol, to an illegal hike in electricity tariff, to a debilitating inability to access the newly re-designed local currency.

“There is also the deliberate roadblocks mounted against citizens who desire to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). These are all signs of a nation in acute dire straits. It is sad, unfortunate and totally unacceptable.

“We call on those whose work it is to provide Nigerians access to affordable public services, amenities and utilities to undertake their responsibilities with utmost diligence and patriotism.

“Nigerian workers and citizens are not slaves. They deserve tolerable and indeed decent living conditions in order for them to continue to make contributions to the arduous task of nation building.”

NLC also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct payment of withheld salaries of varsity lecturers.

The congress added “No Work, No Pay’’ policy of the Federal Government fot the members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had affected public varsity lecturers in the country.

“We urged President Muhammadu Buhari as a mark of goodwill to direct the payment of all withheld salaries of university workers.

“The affected university workers are finding it difficult to cope with the prevailing economic challenges in the country”, Wabba concluded.

