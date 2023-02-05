News
NLC orders sit-at-home over fuel scarcity in Rivers
The Rivers State branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all civil servants in the state to stay at home over the current fuel and naira scarcity in the state.
The NLC chairperson in the state, Beatrice Itubo, stated this in a chat with journalists on Sunday night in Port Harcourt.
Itubo, who is also the Labour Party governorship candidate in Rivers, decried the poor welfare of workers in the state.
She said the country’s current economic crisis had reduced worker wages to nothing, adding that the hardship can no longer be tolerated by Nigerians.
READ ALSO: INEC fears fuel scarcity may hamper elections
Nigerians are groaning over the scarcity of fuel with marketers selling the products above the pump prices in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country.
Itubo said: “We have declared a sit-at-home for all workers in Rivers State from Monday till further notice if the fuel crisis and crazy transportation fare hike continues.
“Anyone or organisation who queries or sacks any worker who observes the sit-at-home declared will have the NLC Rivers State Council to contend with.
“We want to say this is not targeted at anyone or targeted to the Rivers State government.”
