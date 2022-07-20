Metro
NLC pickets MTN headquarters, as faceoff over welfare intensifies
The Headquarters of MTN Nigeria was picketed on Wednesday by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) amid disagreement over staff welfare. The telecommunications company had been accused of not prioritising its staff on the lower cadre.
Ripples Nigeria gathered from a reliable source that the faceoff earlier today prevented MTN staff from entering the headquarters premises, while those still on their way were asked to return and work from home.
In a video obtained, an unidentified member of the Private Telecom Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) the union representing telco staff in NLC, was heard warning some MTN employees outside a locked gate against making their way in.
“If you are MTN staff and you come in here today, you put your life (at) risk).” She said. In response to the blockage, MTN Nigeria told staff to stay at home until further notice.
Read also:NLC announces two-day protest in solidarity with ASUU
In a message sent to employees, and seen by Ripples Nigeria, MTN wrote, “In view of the PTECSSAN blockade at MTN Plaza, please work from home for your safety and security. Do not approach MTN premises until you receive further information.”
In the first week of July, PTECSSAN had accused MTN Nigeria of not providing annual lifestyle benefit for its junior employees, but gives management members $15,000 as lifestyle benefit package.
