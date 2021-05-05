NLC rejects plans by Buhari to cut salaries of civil servants | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to the recently revealed plans by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to cut salaries of civil servants across the country.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, had announced in a virtual event on Tuesday the plans by the government to cut salaries of workers as part of move to reduce cost of governance.

“Mr President has directed that the salaries committee that I chair, work together with the Head of Service and other members of the committee to review the government payrolls in terms of stepping down on cost,’’ she said.

But in response, the organised Labour has condemned and rejected the plan, stating that it was tantamount to a “mass suicide” wish for Nigerian workers.

”It is most unthinkable that the government would be contemplating to unilaterally slash the salaries of Nigerian workers at this time,” Ayuba Waba, NLC president said.

“The question to ask is which salary is the government planning to slash? It certainly cannot be the meager national minimum wage of N30, 000, which right now cannot even buy a bag of rice.

”Nigerian workers are only surviving by hair’s breadth. Indeed, Nigerian workers are miracles strutting on two legs.READ ASL;O:

”It is, therefore, extremely horrendous for a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pronounce salary slash for Nigerian workers currently.

”This call for salary slash by Mrs. Zainab Ahmed is tantamount to a “mass suicide” wish, for Nigerian workers,” he said.

READ ALSO: Buhari plans to cut salaries of civil servants

Wadda went on to argue that the plan to slash salaries by the Nigerian government was not in line with global best practices, adding that if government wanted to cut cost of governance, it should instead look into the remuneration and allowances of politicians.

“It is the humongous remuneration and allowances pocketed by political office holders in Nigeria, who do extraordinarily little but collect so much,” he continued

”Workers generate surplus value and revenue for the government.

”We do not constitute any unnecessary cost or burden to governance. It is also important to make the point that salaries are products of contracts governed by laws. They cannot be unilaterally adjusted.”

He added, “This move is not only at great odds with global best responses to the COVID-19 pandemic but also in violation of relevant ILO Conventions and Declarations on Wages and Decent Work.

“We urge the government as a social partner to quickly respond to the demands by Labour for an upward review of salaries of all Nigerian workers.

“Nigerian workers have shown sufficient understanding with the government through the tough patches of the pandemic.

“Now, Nigerian workers demand reciprocity of our understanding. Nigerian workers demand an increase in their remunerations and allowances,” he said

Join the conversation

Opinions