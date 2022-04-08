NLC renews demand for local council autonomy in Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday reaffirmed its support for comprehensive autonomy of all levels and branches of government in the country.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, stated this during a protest outside the venue of the Nigerian Governors Forum and speakers of the state Houses of Assembly meeting in Abuja.

He said the lack of autonomy for local government and other branches of government was impeding the country’s progress.

He challenged governors of the 36 states to offer autonomy to the local government and other levels of government in line with the recent constitutional reforms in Nigeria.

Wabba said: “We are aware that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum will be meeting here.

“We are aware that they are meeting to look at other issues. But we have three demands. Those demands are autonomy for the local governments, for the judiciary and for our State House of Assemblies. That’s the reason we are here. If it is not on their agenda, they must put it on their agenda. And it must pass through.

“We are tired of going in cycles. The underdevelopment in Nigeria today can be traced to the fact that the local government system is not working. The funds of the local government are not being given to them.

“We are aware that the funds for the local government are now pocket money for the boys. We are aware that there are no credible elections in the local government system. And therefore the issue of joint accounts, we don’t want that to happen again.”

