NLC says 12m workers ready to agitate for amendment of Electoral Act

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, has charged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to ensure the amendment of the Electoral Act lest they risk the protest of 12 million of its members.

Wabba made this declaration on Sunday during a a town hall meeting organised by Yiaga Africa, a civil society organisation, noting that the approval of the bill was necessary to redress the challenges inherent in the country’s electoral process.

The NLC President said, “Time is of the essence. We ought not to be where we are on the issue of this very important bill.

“I expect now that going forward, there must be a timeline. Now, there is uncertainty because the law is not in place.

“We know as a matter of fact that before this January ends, we expect that the needful should be done. I want to assure you that the Nigerian workers are ready.

“We are a membership-based organisation; 12 million are registered with us and they can actually push a process.

“I want to assure you that between now and the 7th, we should be able to get something ready.

“We care so much about this issue and know that Nigerians are very passionate about having certainty about elections. Government is government for the people by the people, so allow the people to realise what they need to do to have credible leaders in place. This is what we expect.”

