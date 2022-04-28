Politics
NLC slams politicians’ obsession with power, despite lingering ASUU strike
Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have accused politicians of being obsessed with power and gross injustice to the society despite the continued industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The NLC leadership currently engaged in their Central Working Committee meeting ahead of May Day commemoration on May 1, decried the lack of concern exhibited by the government for the future of Nigerian students.
The union noted that despite the ongoing indefinite strike by university lecturers across the country, political leaders were busy with preparations for the forthcoming elections.
President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, at a press conference on Wednesday, fumed that government pays lip service to issues concerning education to the detriment of the Nigerian public.
“We are facing a period of great injustice on the downtrodden of the society, children of the poor are at home but the children of the rich are going to school, we have written several communications to the government but no response till date, rather they are busy discussing politics”.
“ASUU and the Federal Government have locked horns in a supremacy battle over the fate of Nigerian universities, while the institutions have remained shut for more than two months.
“While the issues in contention revolve around revitalisation funds for Nigerian universities and shoddy implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS), there are also indications that the government may have started implementing the ‘no work no pay’ policy against the university workers.
Read also: NLC suggests establishment of panel to address ASUU strike
“As you all know, the children of the poor are at home while those of the rich are going to school. To date, we have communicated through recommendations to the government but no response.
“This is most disheartening because people in our generation benefited from free education from primary to tertiary level.
“This is not acceptable, instead of the politicians discussing these issues as a national emergency they are occupied with the 2023 elections”, Ayuba reiterated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...