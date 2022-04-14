NLC suggests establishment of panel to address ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to establish a panel to address industrial unrest in Nigeria’s university system as soon as possible.

Mr. Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, stated this in a communique signed by him and the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The communique was released after a joint meeting with the NLC and affiliate unions in the Education section, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASUEAI), and others (NASU).

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists are two more organizations (NAAT) in the affiliation.

The meeting’s main goal, according to Wabba, was to gather information on the ongoing industrial conflict in Nigeria’s university system.

“Our concerns include the intermittent and protracted strikes and other industrial actions in Nigeria’s public tertiary education system.

“Non-Implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with unions in Nigeria’s tertiary education system which touch on university funding, earned allowances, and other welfare issues facing universities staff are also of concern to us,’’ he said.

He did say, however, that in view of the aforementioned issues, the meeting decided to call on the federal government to form up a High-Powered Panel right away.

The panel, according to the NLC President, shall be made up of members with the necessary mandates to resolve the aforementioned challenges harming industrial peace in Nigeria’s university system within 21 days.

“In pursuant of the foregoing resolution, the Nigeria Labour Congress would be convening a Special Meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of all the Affiliate Unions of the Congress to decide on the next line of action,’’ he said.

On February 14, the ASUU embarked on an initial one-month warning strike to press home its demands but it was extended indefinitely after a breakdown in negotiations with the Federal Government.

