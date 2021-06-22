Politics
NLC threatens to resume strike in Kaduna
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, said on Tuesday the congress would resume its suspended strike in Kaduna State.
Wabba disclosed this to journalists at the end of the NLC emergency National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.
The NLC President, who has directed the congress affiliate unions to mobilize for the strike, said they would resume the industrial action after exhausting all avenues for resolution of the dispute.
READ ALSO: Thugs reportedly besiege NLC Kaduna office as strike rages
He accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of failing to respect the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the state government last month.
The NLC declared a one-week warning strike in Kaduna on May 17 to protest the state government’s proposed sack of thousands of civil servants.
The congress suspended the strike on May 19 after the Federal Government brokered a peace meeting between both parties.
