NLC to come out with position on petrol, electricity hikes soon – Wabba

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, said on Saturday the union would soon come out with a position on the recent increase in pump price of petrol and electricity tariffs.

Wabba, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Lagos, said the labour would not protest until its Central Working Committee met and agreed on appropriate action on the matter.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had earlier this month increased the pump price of petrol from N151 to N162 per litre.

Also, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced the take-off of the new electricity tariffs from September 1.

NLC rejects new electricity tariff hike

Wabba added that NLC had remained consistent on neo-liberal policies and would take appropriate action on the increases in order to achieve the desired result.

On the suspension of the planned protest against the Rivers State government, the NLC president urged the government and the labour to work together in the interest of the people.

He charged other state governments to take appropriate steps toward addressing labour issues so as to avoid the wrath of organised labour.

Wabba said: “We will take up any state that undermines the rights of workers. Workers should be conscious of their rights; there is synergy and we will confront recalcitrant employers to respect the law so that we don’t give room for sudden situations to rise.”

