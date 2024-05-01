NLC to Nigerian govt: Implement new minimum wage by end of May

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government till the end of this month to finalise the process of the implementation of the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The President of the NLC, Mr. Joe Ajaero, made the call at this year’s International Workers Day held on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the process of fixing a new minimum wage was still ongoing and had witnessed robust engagements.

Ajaero said: “All parties in the tripartite process are well represented and the engagement has been robust.

“We have placed our demand of N615,000 only before our social partners while we await their offer.

“If, however, the negotiation of the minimum wage is not concluded by the end of May, the trade union movement in Nigeria will no longer guarantee industrial peace in the country.”

The NLC president revealed that the organised labour had demanded that the new Act would have a two-year life span with an agreement for automatic adjustments in wages any time inflation exceeded 7.5 percent.

He said the labour also demanded that every employer with up to five workers should pay the new minimum wage.

Ajaero called for the strengthening of monitoring and compliance mechanisms to penalise non-complying state governments.

READ ALSO: Fuel queues will be cleared by May 1 – NNPCL

He said Nigerian workers deserved to have a national minimum wage that approximated to a living wage.

“Our figures are based on objective realities around the nation and not on some fantasy; but on what confronts us as workers around the country.

“We want to be able to buy food stuff and housing, among others.

“Any wage below this living wage condemns workers to starvation,” he added.

Ajaero, however, urged workers to remain vigilant as the negotiations were approaching conclusion.

“We must not let our guards down but be alert so that together, we can assist the government in making the right decision and pay workers a living wage as promised by Mr. President.

“We will not allow our interest to sabotage the desire of the president concerning a living wage for workers,” the NLC chief concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now