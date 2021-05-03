NLC to shutdown Kaduna for five days, in protest over El’Rufai’s ‘anti-workers policies’ | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
NLC to shutdown Kaduna for five days, in protest over El’Rufai’s ‘anti-workers policies’
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to embark on a showdown with the Kaduna State government led by Nasir el’Rufai over the state government’s policies concerning workers.
President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba announces that the NLC would embark on a five-day strike action in protest over el’Rufai’s perceived anti-labour policies.
A workers’ strike looms in Kaduna State, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday morning, disclosed plans to totally withdraw it’s services in the state for five days.
Speaking during a breakfast programme on Channels Television, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed the union’s decision, but noted that no specific date has been fixed for it’s commencement.
Meanwhile, the planned industrial action is perceived to be because of the anti-labour policies of the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, which led to the laying off of civil servants without paying their entitlements.
Recently, Wabba had in a letter to the state governor on Friday April 9, asked him to reverse the mass sack of workers, describing it as an ”arbitrary and cruel” decision.
According to him, the actions of the State Government to retire workers, who were yet to attain the statutory retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of service, amounted to a contemptuous disdain of the workforce.
”This is also a flagrant violation of the provisions of the civil service rules as contained in contracts of employment of the affected workers, at both state and local government.
“It is pertinent at this point to remind Your Excellency that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic, but a Constitutional Republic governed by laws, rules and regulations.
”To the best of our knowledge, none of the extant provisions in our Constitution, Labour Laws and Civil Service rules, were adhered to before the ongoing redundancy of workers in Kaduna State,” Wabba said.
Read also: NLC gives condition to support fuel price increase
He further called the attention of the State Government to the clause in the redundancy letter issued to workers affected by the mass sack, that all the entitlements of the affected workers would be paid in due course, describing this as being in conflict with the provisions of the Labour Act on redundancy.
”Your Excellency is aware that the clause in the letter is vague, noncommittal, ambiguous and anomalous with the provisions of the Labour Act on redundancy.
“Succinctly put, this industrial ill-wind was only a furtherance of the climate of neo-liberal and anti-workers policies which your administration is increasingly gaining a badge of notoriety in the eyes of right-thinking Nigerians.
”Section 20 (1c) of the Labour Act provides that: the employer shall use his best endeavours to negotiate redundancy payments to any discharged workers.
”Your Excellency, what the law provides for is that redundancy benefits must be negotiated,” he added.
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the state governor would be laying off workers without giving them their benefits.
Wabba said the governor had two years ago, laid off teachers, noting that the teachers were yet to receive their retirement benefits, which offered little hope that workers that were currently marked for mass sack, will receive theirs any time soon.
He argued that the purge of Kaduna State workforce with unjust, arbitrary and illegal mass sack, especially amidst the great difficulties and hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, was a poorly conceived, extremely wrong, and morally indefensible policy.
”This policy also has very huge implications for the already serious unemployment and security situation in Kaduna State and the country at large.
”The pervading fear now is that the security crisis in Kaduna State will worsen, when bread winners are deprived of their legitimate income and their families put in disarray.
”We write to demand that Your Excellency quickly reverses the so-called rationalisation and casualization of Kaduna State workers.
”If this unsavoury situation persists, Organised Labour will not hesitate to fall back on the lawful options available to workers to pursue justice in this matter,” he added.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...