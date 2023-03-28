NLC to take decision on planned strike after NEC meeting today

The Nigeria Labour Congress (CBN) is expected to hold a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to take a decision on its planned industrial action in the wake of naira redesign policy implications across the country.

This was as the national leadership of the Congress met with the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, to discuss issues regarding the abhorrent development.

NLC had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government over the biting consequences of naira crunch in the country and threatened to go on strike if it was not resolved.

The outcome of the meeting held in Abuja, according to Labour Ministry Public Relations Officer, Olajide Oshundun, might suggest a discontinuation of the planned strike.

In his remarks, Ngige noted that the ministry had been taking significant steps regarding the development.

READ ALSO:NECA slams CBN over naira crunch, urges NLC to shelve planned strike

Emefiele, who confirmed that the apex bank had made enough naira notes available to commercial banks, said the situation had been mitigated.

Speaking on behalf of Nigerian workers, Ajaero faulted the CBN for not keeping necessary stakeholders informed about the policy.

He also urged the CBN to improve on their services while regretting the information gap created in the implementation of the Naira Redesign.

“NLC could not have stopped CBN from taking good decisions and implementing them in the interest of the nation. If stakeholders were invited and briefed on the policy, when the people complain, NLC would explain everything to them. But in this case, the CBN did it alone. Moreover, it is a wrong time for administering such a national policy,” Ajaero was quoted as saying.



Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now