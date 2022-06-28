NLC, TUC declare support for Obi in 2023

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday declared their support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election.

The two labour unions made the promises in separate addresses on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who addressed the gathering at the 10th Memorial Lecture in honour of the former President of the Congress, late Pascal Bafyau, described Obi as one of finest Nigerians and the first LP presidential candidate to be recognised by the labour centre.

He said NLC was solidly behind the LP and would fully mobilise to ensure the party’s victory next year.

On his part, TUC president, Mr Quadri Olaleye, said the labour unions are ready to work with Obi.

According to Olaleye, the entire labour movement has accepted, adopted and will ensure workers massively vote for him in the 2023 election.

He said: “The Labour Party is stronger, one and formidable and the party has a widespread structure as there is a worker and members of either TUC or NLC in every family across Nigeria.”

