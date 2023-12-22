News
NLC, TUC hold solidarity march for Fubara in Port Harcourt
Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Friday, held a solidarity for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Also included in the march were students, youths, civil society organisations, labour unions, and members of the Hausa community in the state.
They converged in front of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, where the march took off.
READ ALSO:Fubara wanted to resign before feud with Wike blew open, Niger Delta leader reveals
Ripples Nigeria reports that Rivers State was at the centre of a power tussle between the immediate past governor of the state, Nyseom Wike and Fubara.
The clash between the two led to a split in the state House of Assembly, with 27 of the lawmakers pitching their tent with Wike.
