NLC, TUC hold solidarity march for Fubara in Port Harcourt

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Friday, held a solidarity for Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Also included in the march were students, youths, civil society organisations, labour unions, and members of the Hausa community in the state.

They converged in front of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, where the march took off.

READ ALSO:Fubara wanted to resign before feud with Wike blew open, Niger Delta leader reveals

Ripples Nigeria reports that Rivers State was at the centre of a power tussle between the immediate past governor of the state, Nyseom Wike and Fubara.

The clash between the two led to a split in the state House of Assembly, with 27 of the lawmakers pitching their tent with Wike.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now