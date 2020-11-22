NLC, TUC leaders accuse Buhari’s govt of putting their lives at risk

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have accused the Nigerian government of putting their lives at risk over the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariffs.

The labour leaders stated this at a meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour on Sunday evening, staging a walkout on the meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, barely 10 minutes after the meeting commenced.

The meeting was called to take updates on the implementation of resolutions reached during the three previous meetings but it, ended abruptly after the labour leaders staged a walk out.

The meeting had started at 8:18 pm when the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, raised the issue of the latest hike in fuel pump price from N160 to N170, accusing the government of insincerity.

According to him the meeting must record progress otherwise, the labour leaders would walk out of the parley, adding that they were beginning to lose confidence in the government.

He also noted that several meetings held on the issues had not recorded any appreciable progress.

Olaleye said: “Government is showing a high level of insincerity in discussions with us and is also putting us at risk with the people we are leading, with the masses. We find it difficult to move freely but the people in government are moving freely.”

