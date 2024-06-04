NLC, TUC suspend strike for one week to allow minimum wage talks

In a move to facilitate further negotiations, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended their ongoing strike for a period of one week.

The decision comes after a lack of agreement on a new minimum wage and a recent hike in electricity tariffs.

This announcement was confirmed by TUC President Festus Osifo on Tuesday, following a joint extraordinary national executive council meeting of both unions. “A joint NEC meeting of TUC/NLC has approved to relax the industrial action for one week with immediate effect,” Osifo told Channels Television.

Further details regarding the suspension are expected to be released in a forthcoming communique.

Both unions downed tools on Monday to register their grievances over the hike in electricity tariff and lack of consensus on a new minimum wage.

The development ground activities in critical sectors of the economy with schools, businesses, hospitals, and airports shut. The national grid was also shut down, throwing the nation into darkness.

