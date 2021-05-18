NLC urges El-Rufai to drop 'tough' stance, engage in dialogue | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed its commitment to dialogue with the state authorities in order to ensure the entrenchment of workers’ rights in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Kaduna NLC Chairman, Ayuba Magaji, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that El-Rufai issued a public memo over the prosecution of NLC and its labour due to ‘sabotage of economic activities in the state as a result of the ongoing industrial action.

However, Magaji said, “The state government don’t need toughness to discuss this. This is a democratic regime; even in military regimes, labour unions strive. We will continue with our struggle.”

He continued, “It is not an issue of stubbornness. We will protect the rights of workers to the letter.

“The Kaduna state government is playing tough on our actions. We have had military governments who are tough by nature, but we sat down and dialogued with them and reached a logical conclusion.”

He added, “We are equally taking our responsibilities as workers’ representatives and bringing to the open the grievances of our workers.

“It is a very simple issue, let the Kaduna state government reinstate the disengaged workers, and they should not sack the 11,000 they are planning to, and we will call off our action”.

By Mayowa Oladeji

