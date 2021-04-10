NLC urges Kaduna govt to reverse 'cruel decision' to sack workers | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
NLC urges Kaduna govt to reverse ‘cruel decision’ to sack workers
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Kaduna State Government to reverse the mass sack of workers in the state, describing it as an ”arbitrary and cruel” decision.
NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call in a letter addressed to the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, in Abuja.
”The letter under reference conveyed the decisions of the Kaduna State Government to give effect to compulsory retirement of officers that are 50 years old and above; compulsory retirement of officers on Grade Level 14 and above, even if they are less than fifty years.
“Others are conversion to casual workers for officers on Grade Level 01 – 06 and the directive that no Local Government in Kaduna State shall have more than 50 staff strength.
”We understand that right now redundancy letters are being issued to workers caught in the web of this very arbitrary and cruel decision.
”We wish to remind Your Excellency that this draconian and insensitive move by your government has humungous impact on the livelihood and survival of thousand of Kaduna State workers and their families,” Wabba said.
Furthermore, the NLC Chairman noted that the action by the Kaduna State Government violated the fundamental human and trade union rights of Kaduna State workers.
He added that this was also a gross violation of extant labour laws, especially Section 20 Sub Sections 1 (a-c), 2 and 3 of Nigeria’s Labour Act, which specified the conditions that must be met before any worker could be declared redundant.
“To be precise, Section 20 of the Labour Act, inter alia, provides for the following minimum: The employer shall inform the trade union or workers’ representatives concerned of the reasons for and the extent of the anticipated redundancy”, the NLC president said.
