NLC vows to fight proposed increment in electricity tariff

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that it will deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in labour laws for the defense of workers’ rights to resist an increase in electricity tariff.

This was disclosed by the NLC President Mr Ayuba Wabba via a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He noted that the NLC believes the reports about a potential increase in electricity tariff are “mere speculations.”

“It is in light of this that we dismiss the ongoing speculation on increase in electricity tariff as mere speculations.

“We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice should the government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff.

“Organised Labour will be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defense of workers’ rights,’’ the NLC President said.

Wabba said that NLC has written to remind the minister that Organised Labour on Sept. 28, 2020, through the Federal Government/Organised Labour Committee on electricity tariff, agreed to freeze further increases in tariff.

He said that the committee agreed to freeze electricity tariff until it concluded its work and its report was adopted by all the principals in the committee.

