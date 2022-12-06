NLC vows to mobilise Nigerian workers against fuel price hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to mobilise Nigerian workers to resist any attempt by the government to increase the pump price of fuel in the guise of petrol subsidy removal.

The President of the Labour union, Ayuba Wabba, who made this resolve on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of NLC Harmattan School, in Ilorin, Kwara State, said workers would come out enmasse to resist such moves.

According to Wabba, the “NLC will resist any price increase in the name of removal of subsidy,

“We will not discuss anything subsidy. What they have told us is that the refineries will be fixed by 2023 and it will start production.

READ ALSO:NLC, TUC warn Buhari govt on lingering fuel scarcity, threatens strike

“Although there is nothing bad about subsidy, but in our case, it is shrouded in secrecy. It is not a transparent process, the consumption and all details are shrouded. This is typical of a capitalist economy,’’ he said.

He noted that many countries had done it and are running those enterprises as enterprises of government and that the transparent process is working for them.

“If you privatise without transparent process like we have seen in the banks, which government has supported with public funds, but failed because they lack transparency and good governance templates, it will not work.

“This is what we have been arguing. Nigerians should reflect on this. Once you say you remove subsidy and you follow the trend of the diesel, it means it will be out of reach.

“The price of diesel now is almost N850 to N860 per litre. Is it the same thing we want to apply to PMS? How many people can afford it?” He asked.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now