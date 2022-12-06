Politics
NLC vows to mobilise Nigerian workers against fuel price hike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to mobilise Nigerian workers to resist any attempt by the government to increase the pump price of fuel in the guise of petrol subsidy removal.
The President of the Labour union, Ayuba Wabba, who made this resolve on Monday at the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of NLC Harmattan School, in Ilorin, Kwara State, said workers would come out enmasse to resist such moves.
According to Wabba, the “NLC will resist any price increase in the name of removal of subsidy,
“We will not discuss anything subsidy. What they have told us is that the refineries will be fixed by 2023 and it will start production.
READ ALSO:NLC, TUC warn Buhari govt on lingering fuel scarcity, threatens strike
“Although there is nothing bad about subsidy, but in our case, it is shrouded in secrecy. It is not a transparent process, the consumption and all details are shrouded. This is typical of a capitalist economy,’’ he said.
He noted that many countries had done it and are running those enterprises as enterprises of government and that the transparent process is working for them.
“If you privatise without transparent process like we have seen in the banks, which government has supported with public funds, but failed because they lack transparency and good governance templates, it will not work.
“This is what we have been arguing. Nigerians should reflect on this. Once you say you remove subsidy and you follow the trend of the diesel, it means it will be out of reach.
“The price of diesel now is almost N850 to N860 per litre. Is it the same thing we want to apply to PMS? How many people can afford it?” He asked.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...