NLC Warns: Unemployment crisis fueling kidnappings, militancy in Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, called on federal and state governments to urgently create sustainable jobs, warning that rising unemployment was directly contributing to increased militancy, kidnappings, and other social vices across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) in Abuja, NLC President Joe Ajaero stressed that meaningful employment remains the most effective solution to Nigeria’s security challenges.

“People that are engaged, people that are working will not think of other social crises,” Ajaero said. “The level of militancy, kidnapping will be reduced to the barest minimum if we create jobs. And that is why the labour movement identifies with this.”

The labor leader emphasized the need for quality employment opportunities, stating: “I pray that it will be a programme that will bring sustainable jobs, not casual jobs, not jobs that the wages will not be able to take you home.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, affirmed the administration’s commitment to workforce development, declaring: “LEEP is the fulfilment of the promise made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a national ecosystem where every Nigerian worker can reach his full potential.”

Shettima outlined the program’s ambitious goals: “LEEP aims to provide comprehensive training that equips our people with the right skills to compete and contribute to today’s global economy.” He acknowledged the challenges of technological disruption, noting “machines are replacing hands” while emphasizing the need to adapt.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma pledged state governments’ support, arguing that proper implementation could significantly impact Nigeria’s economy through “reduction in unemployment and criminality and productive engagement of the citizenry.”

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nkeiruka Onyejeocha sounded the alarm on unemployment statistics, calling them “a clear and imminent danger for the country’s future.” She stressed LEEP’s focus on “expanding access to sustainable employment and stimulating vocational training.”

The program aims to create 2.5 million jobs within two years through skills development initiatives.

International Labour Organization Country Director Vanessa Phala praised the effort, calling it “a turning point for our youths to contribute to the growth and development of this country.”

