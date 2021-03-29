NLNG generated $114bn for Nigeria – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday, Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Natural Gas (NLNG) Company has generated $114billion in revenues for the country in the last few years.

The President stated this at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and official inauguration of the Decade of Gas conference held in Abuja.

NLNG, according is contributing one percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The President said the NLNG achievements were accomplished with 100 percent Nigerian management and 95 percent local workforce.

READ ALSO: Train 7 project to deliver 52,000 jobs – NLNG

He assured that the Federal Government would fully utilise the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialisation.

Buhari said: “The rising global demand for cleaner energy sources has offered Nigeria an opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country. We intend to seize this opportunity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions