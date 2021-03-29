NLNG generated $114bn for Nigeria – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NLNG generated $114bn for Nigeria – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday, Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Natural Gas (NLNG) Company has generated $114billion in revenues for the country in the last few years.
The President stated this at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and official inauguration of the Decade of Gas conference held in Abuja.
NLNG, according is contributing one percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The President said the NLNG achievements were accomplished with 100 percent Nigerian management and 95 percent local workforce.
READ ALSO: Train 7 project to deliver 52,000 jobs – NLNG
He assured that the Federal Government would fully utilise the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialisation.
Buhari said: “The rising global demand for cleaner energy sources has offered Nigeria an opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country. We intend to seize this opportunity.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aguero to leave Man City at end of season, be honoured with statue
Manchester City have announced that their forward, Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of the season...
RACIST ABUSE: Bale wants more players to boycott social media in protest
Wales and on-loan Tottenham striker, Gareth Bale has called upon footballers across the globe to take a stand against racist...
Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days
Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test...
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Latest Tech News
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...