NMA chairman, 65 health workers infected with COVID-19 virus in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Medical Association Chairman in Nasarawa State, Dr Bulus Peter, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He revealed his health status to Channels Television on Saturday, explaining that he contracted the disease while attending to COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre in Lafia, the state capital.

He said his status was “confirmed by the result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” adding that he was “now responding to treatment.”

He also said that 65 health workers had so far contracted the virus in the state.

Read also: Nasarawa records seven COVID-19 deaths

“As at July 3, the total number of healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa are 65 – public health facilities workers 51 and private health workers 14.

“The local government distribution of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 are Karu – 12, Keffi – 21, Nasarawa Eggon – seven, Lafia – 25. One person has died,” he said.

The coalition of Nasarawa State Health Professional Associations had June 18 embarked on an indefinite strike after an initial seven days warning strike.

Among other things, the are demanding for promotion, annual increment salaries, implementation of the New Minimum Wage Bill Act, implementation of the COVID-19 MoU on hazard allowance and life insurance for all health workers in the state, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions