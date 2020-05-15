NMA faults NCDC COVID-19 ‘smart testing’ option, says figure not realistic

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has faulted the decision by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to adopt the ‘smart testing’ option in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

The NMA expressed its position on the matter in a joint statement issued on Thursday by its President, Dr Francis Faduyile; and Secretary General, Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote.

According to the NMA, despite that fact that Nigeria had thus far recorded over 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases, the testing method had not revealed the real incidence of the virus in the country.

“While the NCDC has carried out only 29,400 tests, as of May 14, 2020, we appreciate the reasons advanced for the ‘smart testing’ option by the NCDC.

“However, it has become apparent that this method has not revealed the real incidence of COVID-19 in Nigeria. NMA, therefore, advocates fast-tracking of testing using innovative specimen collection and transport modalities to ameliorate this deficit in technique,” the statement read.

The NMA cautioned the Federal Government against home treatment of COVID-19 patient. It urged the government to put the peculiarities in Nigeria into consideration and adapt the new World Health Organisation’s regulation.

It said, “The association is carefully studying the overall impact of the newly approved WHO’s home treatment policy for COVID-19 patients. While accepting the noticeable acute shortage of bed spaces available at the designated centres, NMA cautions that the peculiarities in Nigeria should be taken into consideration and therefore urges FG to adapt this new regulation.

“Nigeria has an average of six persons per household; and consequently, wholesale adoption of this guideline may not be applicable here. We risk an explosive regime of community transmission if we adopt the guidelines completely without modifications, especially in situations of poor housing and overcrowding.

“Following from this, NMA is of the firm conviction that revamping our abandoned General Hospitals and Primary Health Centres will mitigate the challenges with home treatment and acute shortage of bed spaces.

“We still maintain that isolation and treatment centres should stand alone to avoid the nosocomial spread of this infection especially in settings of poor hygiene practices.”

The comments by the NMA came after the Federal Government of Nigeria declared that the wearing of face mask signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari must be enforced as the nation continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja at the 31st joint national briefing of the taskforce.

He also informed that Nigeria did not order for the Madagascar herbal solutions for COVID-19 as widely reported, but that it was an offer by the Madagascan President.

