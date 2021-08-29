NMA gives Nigerian govt 21 days ultimatum to resolve dispute with resident doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has thrown its weight behind the ongoing nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

In a statement jointly signed on Sunday by its President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and Secretary-General, Dr. Philips Ekpe, the NMA gave the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to resolve all pending issues with NARD in the interest of Nigerians.

The body released the statement at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Benin, Edo State.

The association said that it would not allow any doctor to be victimised for participating in the strike.

The statement read: “The various industrial disputes involving the different affiliates of the association were exhaustively reviewed.

“After due consideration, NEC put the Federal Government on a 21-days notice to fully resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements signed with the affiliate members of the NMA including NARD, MDCAN, and MEDSABAMS.

“The Nigerian Medical Association fully supports all her affiliates in their efforts to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria and the welfare of her members.

“NEC affirms that no doctor shall be victimised for participating, or not participating in the strike by NARD.

“If the Federal Government fails to implement the agreements after the expiration of the 21-days notice, NMA shall summon an Emergency Delegate Meeting to review the progress made on the implementation of the agreements.”

NARD commenced a nationwide strike on August 1 over backlog of unpaid salaries and allowances among others.

Since the commencement of the strike, the National Assembly had made several attempts to intervene in the matter by holding meetings with the NARD leadership.

But the meetings had produced no concrete result.

