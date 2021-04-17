NMA refutes reports linking doctor to banditry in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has denied media reports connecting medical doctors with banditry in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement signed in Gusau on Friday, April 17, by the association’s state Chairman and Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature and Dr Remigius Nwachukwu.

“The attention of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara State Chapter, has been drawn to a publication from various media organisations with a caption, ‘Police in Zamfara arrest medical doctor, 7 others in connection with banditry.

“However, we will like to make it clear to the general public that the above caption, which emanated from a joint press statement between the state Ministries of Information and that of Security and Home Affairs is incorrect.

Read also: NMA accuses Ngige, Ehanire of sabotaging govt efforts to fix health sector

“Our investigation revealed that the said person is not a medical doctor, but a Medical Laboratory Technician, who is parading himself as a medical doctor to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“The person is neither a resident nor does he work in Zamfara state.

“This clarification becomes necessary owing to the fact that only holder of MBBS, MBChB and BDS are entitled to be called medical doctor,” they said.

Join the conversation

Opinions