 NMA refutes reports linking doctor to banditry in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

NMA refutes reports linking doctor to banditry in Zamfara

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has denied media reports connecting medical doctors with banditry in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement signed in Gusau on Friday, April 17, by the association’s state Chairman and Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature and Dr Remigius Nwachukwu.

“The attention of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara State Chapter, has been drawn to a publication from various media organisations with a caption, ‘Police in Zamfara arrest medical doctor, 7 others in connection with banditry.

“However, we will like to make it clear to the general public that the above caption, which emanated from a joint press statement between the state Ministries of Information and that of Security and Home Affairs is incorrect.

Read also: NMA accuses Ngige, Ehanire of sabotaging govt efforts to fix health sector

“Our investigation revealed that the said person is not a medical doctor, but a Medical Laboratory Technician, who is parading himself as a medical doctor to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“The person is neither a resident nor does he work in Zamfara state.

“This clarification becomes necessary owing to the fact that only holder of MBBS, MBChB and BDS are entitled to be called medical doctor,” they said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 38th in world, stay first in Africa

Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
Latest21 hours ago

The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football

We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Sports1 day ago

Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
Sports1 day ago

OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Sports2 days ago

Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final

English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...

Latest Tech News

Latest36 mins ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech19 hours ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest1 day ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Latest2 days ago

Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...