NMA reveals reason for brain drain among doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has revealed the reasons behind the brain drain amongst doctors in the country.

According to the NMA, poor welfare and remuneration of its members are responsible for the situation.

Dr Aniekeme Uwah, the National Publicity Secretary of NMA, stated this on Monday during the 2021 Correspondents’ Chapel Week in Uyo with the theme: ‘’Post-COVID-19 Economy and the Challenges to Ethical Journalism Ahead of 2023 Elections”.

The association further implored the federal government to redress the issue.

He said, “So many of our colleagues in Nigeria have moved for greener pasture abroad, and if this is not tackled, the health sector will be highly affected.

Read also: Buhari meets NMA on resident doctors’ strike, others

“The only solution is for government to make adequate budgetary provisions so that doctors and other health workers will be motivated and well remunerated.”

In a related development, the House of Representatives Committee on Health has appealed to the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call off its strike and resume duty in the interest of the masses.

The committee’s Chairman, Pascal Obi, stated this on Monday during a tour of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“As we appeal to the executives to do the needful, we also appeal to medical practitioners to show understanding when it becomes necessary to do so. It is only when you have good health that you can carry out any responsibility.”

Join the conversation

Opinions