NMA urges Lagos govt to withdraw controversial circular to avert crisis
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Lagos State government to withdraw a crisis-prone circular released by the state’s Head of Service.
The call was made by Dr Adetunji Adenekan, NMA Chairman, Lagos Zone, at a media briefing on Monday in Lagos.
Adenekan appealed to the state government to withdraw the circular to further strengthen the current harmonious relationship between the association and the state.
He said it was obvious that a huge gap exists in the understanding of the medicolegal aspect of medical practice across board, in spite of all efforts to ensure justice and fairness for all parties when necessary.
He further disclosed the association’s commitment to work with the Lagos State Government over the withdrawal of the circular.
According to the NMA, this move is necessary to forestall the removal of House Officers and NYSC doctors from the scheme of service which might lead to a crisis in the Lagos State health sector.
Adenekan said that NMA through the Medical Guild had been liaising with the state government on withdrawing the circular released by the state Head of Service.
He said that the National Council on Establishment (NCE) released a policy document for the removal of House Officers and NYSC doctors from the scheme of service, labelling them as students.
“It is important to clarify that medical/dental interns are graduates and very essential frontlines that render indispensable services in Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) approved hospitals, albeit under supervision.
“Also, NYSC doctors are full-fledged medical/dental practitioners and fully registered by MDCN,” he said.
According to him, there is a scheduled tripartite meeting involving the Head of Service of the Federation, National NMA, and MDCN, aimed at resolving irregularities in the circular.
“Unfortunately, only Lagos State Government hastily commenced its implementation out of all the 36 states and FCT, even the Federal Government is yet to.
“The NMA Lagos condemns, in totality, the hasty posture of the Lagos State Government toward the implementation of the circular as this may only culminate in crisis,” he said.
