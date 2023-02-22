Sports
Nnadozie elated as Super Falcons finish third in four-nation tourney
Chiamaka Nnadozie of the Super Falcons has expressed happiness following Nigeria’s victory over Costa Rica’s Tricolor in the 2023 Revelations Cup, which was played in Mexico.
On Wednesday, the Super Falcons defeated Costa Rica 1-0 at Estadio Leon, thanks to a 45th-minute winner by Esther Okonkwo.
In the four-nation event, the Super Falcons had already lost 1-0 to Mexico and 1-0 to Colombia before finishing the tourney with a win.
Nnadozie expressed her joy with the three points earned at the end through a tweet on Twitter.
THANK GOD FOR A SUCCESSFUL TOURNAMENT IN MEXICO 🇲🇽 IT WAS ALSO GREAT TO FINISH UP WITH A MASSIVE 3POINT , WELDON SUPER FALCONS 🇳🇬🦅❣ pic.twitter.com/RRqEOs1ZSx
— Nnadozie chiamaka (@Nadoziechiamaka) February 22, 2023
With the victory, the Super Falcons finished the competition in third place with three points after three games.
Mexico took first place with five points; Colombia finished second with the same number of points and goal difference but more yellow cards overall.
With only two points from the same amount of games, Costa Rica finished at the bottom of the table.
Since 2018, Nnadozie has become the Super Falcons’ goalkeeper. This season, she has played 13 Division 1 Feminine games for Paris FC.
The Super Falcons will compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup billed to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
