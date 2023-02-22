Nnadozie elated as Super Falcons finish third in four-nation tourney

Chiamaka Nnadozie of the Super Falcons has expressed happiness following Nigeria’s victory over Costa Rica’s Tricolor in the 2023 Revelations Cup, which was played in Mexico.

On Wednesday, the Super Falcons defeated Costa Rica 1-0 at Estadio Leon, thanks to a 45th-minute winner by Esther Okonkwo.

In the four-nation event, the Super Falcons had already lost 1-0 to Mexico and 1-0 to Colombia before finishing the tourney with a win.

Nnadozie expressed her joy with the three points earned at the end through a tweet on Twitter.

Read Also: WWC: Our focus is to advance from group stage, says Falcons boss Waldrum

THANK GOD FOR A SUCCESSFUL TOURNAMENT IN MEXICO 🇲🇽 IT WAS ALSO GREAT TO FINISH UP WITH A MASSIVE 3POINT , WELDON SUPER FALCONS 🇳🇬🦅❣ pic.twitter.com/RRqEOs1ZSx — Nnadozie chiamaka (@Nadoziechiamaka) February 22, 2023

With the victory, the Super Falcons finished the competition in third place with three points after three games.

Mexico took first place with five points; Colombia finished second with the same number of points and goal difference but more yellow cards overall.

With only two points from the same amount of games, Costa Rica finished at the bottom of the table.

Since 2018, Nnadozie has become the Super Falcons’ goalkeeper. This season, she has played 13 Division 1 Feminine games for Paris FC.

The Super Falcons will compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup billed to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now