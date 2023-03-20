Nnamani dumps PDP after losing Senate seat in Enugu

A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnamani’s decision to dump the PDP is coming barely 24 hours after his reelection bid to return to the Senate.

Nnamani, who announced his resignation from the party in a statement in Abuja, on Monday, had openly conversed for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was then the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the candidate of his party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former governor, who expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years, said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and had decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party .

According to him, he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

The statement reads in part: “The former Governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.

“Senator Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu Administration will promote good governance ,rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians”

