Nnamani urges APC to consider South-East for presidency in 2023

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, on Friday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider the South-East for the presidency in 2023.

Nnamani, who made the call when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said it would be difficult for APC to produce a candidate like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He insisted that the South-East believes in Nigeria and deserves the presidency in two years’ time.

Nnamani said: “The choice of the next presidential candidate for APC should be the collective decision of the party. No one person can impose himself on the party. Remember that we are returning the party to constitutionality, we believe in the constitution of the party.

“South-East is an integral part of Nigeria. In fact, South-East zone contributes enormously, I dare say, more than other zones, because if you notice the type of investments made in the country by people from South-East, it is direct investments, not portfolio investments.

“There is no part of Nigeria you go to that you don’t see physical structures from the people of the South-East either developing markets from the scratch. If you give them a bush, they (will) clean it and if you go back there in the next few months, you see a lot of difference.

“So, people from South-East stand to benefit more if there is stability and progress in Nigeria because they are willing to compete and compete favourably.

“All the zones should participate. Remember we are talking about participatory democracy. If we are talking about zoning, South-East deserves to be considered equally because if we talk of true Nigerians, those in the South-East are true Nigerians.

“I believe it may be difficult to find a candidate of President Buhari’s calibre because he came into the election with almost 10 million votes in advance. He has followers. We will look hard to find someone who can fall into that category but he is trying to lay a strong foundation and that is this revalidation and registration that is going on.”

