Nnamdi Kanu a common fraudster using IPOB to scam Igbos, make money —Group | Ripples Nigeria

A group of Igbo professionals under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), have accused the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of changing the registration status of the group and using it to make money for himself and family.

The group said it had earlier alerted the public on the development in the UK where Kanu was reported to have registered IPOB as a “community interest company.”

The Igbo professionals also claimed that Kanu carried out the change of IPOB’s registration in the UK without consulting anyone, adding that the action has vindicated their consistent position that he was “using the platform to achieve his personal and selfish desires.”

They further charged Igbos on the need to remain firm and resolute in their decision in showing unalloyed allegiance to Nigeria and not allow Kanu succeed in manipulating them into joining his secessionist group to promote his selfish agenda.

“How can Kanu change the registration status of IPOB to his personal business if he truly means well for his followers?

“Kanu and his wife remain the sole signatories to IPOB’s main account in Germany. Is this not clear that it’s a personal business?

“This has completely vindicated our position that Nnamdi Kanu is just a common fraudster who is only out to make money and other personal gains for himself and not representing the Igbo nation,” the group had said.

But in reacting to the allegations, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, condemned the group, saying they were faceless and working with the Nigerian government to cause division in the IPOB’s rank.

Insisting that IPOB had not effected any change in its registration documents, Powerful had said:

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the ridiculous and fallacious media report that our Leader has altered the registration documents of IPOB and converted same to his private estate with his wife, Mrs Uchechi Okwu Kanu, as one of the signatories.

“The stupid claims emanating from a faceless group and DSS-creation masquerading as Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), only exists in the imagination of those behind the trash.

“There is no iota of truth in the above gibberish which only confirms that the DSS has run out of ideas in its propaganda war against IPOB.

“Assuming but not conceding to this tissue of lies, when and how has who owns and runs IPOB become the headache of these dullards?

“We thought they said IPOB is an organization of miscreants run by a lunatic? How come the Nigeria Government is suddenly beginning to lose sleep over the ownership of IPOB, the assembly of miscreants?”

Speaking further in the statement on Sunday, CSEPNND maintained that Kanu’s agitation for the realisation of the Republic of Biafra was nothing but altruistic, and urged well-meaning Ndigbo in particular, and Nigerians in general, to disregard the “terrorist” group and their activities, which they insisted, were inimical to national security and progress.

The statement signed by the group’s National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, reads:

“As a coalition of professionals, who have distinguished themselves in different fields of endeavours, we refuse to dissipate energy responding to a non-existent group, as doing so will amount to dignifying a terrorist organisation.

“Yes, IPOB, by its acts of violence against the good people of South East, as well as a threat to national security, has since been designated a terrorist organisation, having been so proscribed.

“Nothing in our investigation showed that the aforesaid labelling, which was accorded consequential gazetting, was ever set aside in any competent court in Nigeria or anywhere in the world.

“It is on this basis, therefore, that we, for the umpteenth time, appeal to well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters – both home and in the diaspora – to denounce Kanu, IPOB and all their works.

“Finally, we challenge them to a public debate on any National Television of their choice within the shortest period; we also invite the public to approach online platforms, with a view to confirming our alert and other former IPOB member’s that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has altered the registration status of his self-serving platform – IPOB.”

To further buttress their position, the CSEPNND drew attention to the fact that Kanu has since “filed zero income in UK financial report,” ostensibly to pave the way for the personalisation of the group.

