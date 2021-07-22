Nnamdi Kanu a fraudster with culture of lies —Former IPOB Dep Leader, Uche Mefor

Estranged former Deputy Leader of proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),

Uche Mefor, has described his former boss, Nnamdi Kanu, as a fraudster with “a culture of lies”.

Mefor who fell out with Kanu last year over a disagreement that bordered on embezzlement of funds, high handedness and the modus operandi of the group, added that Kanu’s deceitful actions has led to loss of innocent lives.

Mefor who made the allegations on his Facebook page on Wednesday, insisted that Kanu is full of deception and many of his followers do not know that aspect of his life.

“I maintain that the culture of lies, of deception and of blackmail of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB with reference to those lives destroyed and who cannot speak for themselves will take generations to undo ” Mefor wrote.

He accompanied the write up with a video of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, while speaking in an interview with BBC News Igbo.

“See how they falsely label and destroy people’s character with impunity.

“When I said that what goes up must come down, I meant every bit of it. What ever anybody sow ,i for those perpetrators.

“They shall be alive to experience the same pains they inflicted on those vulnerable who are unable to speak for tthemselves.

“The forces of heaven and earth shall continue to work in dissonance and in discordant pattern for all of you. Time shall definitely tell.”

Mefor’s stormy relationship with Kanu hit the rock in 2020 after they openly disagreed on the methods to use to push their agitations.

While Kanu favoured a violent method with the formation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Mefor has been averse to violence, and has stressed that human rights must be respected in the pursuit for a Biafra Republic.

