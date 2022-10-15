Nnamdi Kanu a notorious terrorist, comparable to Shekau —Adamu Garuba

A former federal lawmaker, Adamu Garuba, has branded the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a notorious terrorist.

This came shortly after the detained IPOB leader was discharged of treason-related charges by a Federal High Court on Thursday.

Kanu, who was brought back to the country on June 27 last year, was arraigned by the Federal Government on a 15-count charge of treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

At the proceeding, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hanatu Sankey held that the charges preferred against the IPOB leader did not disclose the place, date, time and nature of the alleged offences before he was extradited to Nigeria in clear violation of international treaties.

The panel added that the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to adjudicate in the matter due to the abduction and extraordinary rendition of the activist to Nigeria in flagrant violation of the African Union convention and protocol on extradition.

Adamu, who reacted to the release in a Facebook post on Friday, described the IPOB leader as the worst “criminal possibly known to humans.”

The APC chieftain maintained that Nnamdi Kanu was not comparable to Abba Kyari, a suspended cop standing trial for alleged drug-related offences.

He added that Kanu should be compared to the notorious terrorist, Abubakar Shekau.

He said: “I don’t know why some of you think I’m comparing Nnamdi Kanu and Abba Kyari, I am not.

“Abba Kyari is arrested for a drug-related offense, an extremely high crime, while Nnamdi Kanu is a terrorist. You can safely compare Kanu with Shekau.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

