Nnamdi Kanu accuses Nigerian govt of creating fake Igbo group calling for his extradition

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the Federal Government of creating a fake Igbo group, which wrote a letter to the government urging it to “immediately write the governments of the United Kingdom and Israel, requesting the extradition of Kanu to face the law for alleged treasonable felony.”

Kanu who spoke on Radio Biafra on Monday, January 11, dared the Nigerian government to ask the signatories of the purported group, Coalition of South East Professionals’ Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), to hold a press briefing if they actually existed.

A tweet by an IPOB member which was retweeted by Kanu, reads:

“LEGAL NOTICE: On 9th Jan. 2021, a group named ‘Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND)’ called for EXTRADITION of @MaziNnamdiKanu

“Today, I received a due diligence report that shows that such group DOES NOT EXIST. It’s fake! It’s fraud!”

In the open letter to the government on January 9, addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the CSEPNND had explained that its action was predicated on Kanu’s ceaseless treasonable activities in the country.

In the letter signed by the group’s National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, it alleged that the “IPOB leader is hiding under the cordial relationship between the two nations and Nigeria to plan and launch attacks on Nigeria with a view to destroying it.”

Describing Kanu as a fugitive who escaped the law after being granted bail following his arrest and detention over treasonable felony, the coalition insisted that Israel and the UK can turn in the IPOB leader given that he was in the nation’s wanted list.

In also reacting to the coalition’s open letter, IPOB, through its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, described the letter as ridiculous and disgraceful, insisting that the group is fake and was created by the Nigerian government to concoct its schemes.

In a press statement released on Monday, January 11, titled: “Call For Kanu’s Repatriation: An Attempt By A Criminally Complicit Government To Appear Relevant,’ Powerful said it was a confirmation that Kanu had become a nightmare for the Nigerian government.

The statement reads:

“The use of fake and non-existent groups and associations by agents of the Nigerian government in a laughable attempt to blackmail our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is confirmation that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) is the greatest nightmare of the failed government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We find it amusing that a purported statement was circulated and credited to another Department of State Services manufactured non-existent group they named Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), all in an effort to give the erroneous impression that a handful of ‘Efulefus’ is against the IPOB-led effort to restore Biafra.

“A ghost group that only exists in the deranged mind of DSS propaganda unit operatives, in which it was reported the said group petitioned the UK and Israeli governments requesting the repatriation of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi. How utterly ridiculous!

“Why DSS has chosen to continue to disgrace itself by creating these fake groups is beyond human comprehension. Such a weak and tactless strategy will not distract us. If indeed such a group exists, why can’t they conduct a live press briefing to convince the people of Biafra they are real by showing us their faces?

“This same ineffective strategy has been tried in the past when they created their fake new–IPOB, IPOD, RENPOB, RENIPOB, SEXIPOB and other non-existent groups using fake Igbo names as signatories. They failed then; they will also fail again this time.

“Our response to such a lame script has not changed. If the so-called CSEPNND is real and identifiable, let them show us their faces, give us their contact address so we can take them seriously.

“If the self-acclaimed leaders of CSEPNND, the imaginary Professor Madumere Chika, and Mazi Anayo Uchemba, are not robots but truly Igbo sons as they claimed, let them mention their communities and kinsmen.

“It’s high time the DSS left Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB alone and think of better ways to justify their salaries. It’s too late to stop the Biafra project. The night is far spent and the day is almost here.”

