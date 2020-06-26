Nnamdi Kanu attacks fake pastors who only collect tithes, offerings, not Christianity –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, detests Christianity.

Kanu, who professes Judaism, while speaking on Radio Biafra recently, had condemned Nigerian pastors, accusing them of keeping silent over alleged killings of Christians in the country among others.

Consequently, many described the Pro-Biafra leader as being against Christianity.

But in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, IPOB denied that Kanu was anti Christianity.

The group said that its leader only attacked fake pastors who believe solely in collecting tithes and offerings but refused to boldly speak up against the incessant killings and slaughtering of Christians in Nigeria.

“Kanu’s condemnation was for religious leaders who deliberately kept quiet while Christians are killed in Nigeria, saying that does not amount to condemnation of Christianity, disrespect to Islam or any other religious body.

“He only condemned the evil of extermination of a particular religious group through state sponsored terrorism.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his life, never condemned Christianity because he was raised in a Christian home by Christian parents and will never do such. He has respect for Christianity, Islam and other faith based religions around the world.

“”He is surrounded by Judeo-Christian faith practitioners of whom he is one. His parents died professing Judeo-Christian values.

“Only those fake pastors who believe solely in collecting tithes and offerings in churches without looking tangibly towards improving the lives of their fellow Christians in Nigeria are the ones behind this twisted narrative.

“May we also use this opportunity to appeal to all those who may have misunderstood our leader as disrespecting men of God or showing no regard for Christian doctrines to disabuse their minds and understand that he is only opposed to wolves in sheep clothing,” IPOB said.

Insisting that Kanu still respect honest men of God who have not compromised their divine mandate, the group added:

“Again, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not against any Biblical injunctions practiced by genuine Christians in reverence to God Almighty.

“For the umpteenth time, our Leader does not hate Christianity and will never attack the faith. What he is against is the twisting of some Christian doctrines by selfish and greedy pastors to fleece their brainwashed followers.”

