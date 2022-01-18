Nnamdi Kanu committed ‘unforgivable’ crimes against humanity —Save Nigeria Movement

The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has thrown its weight behind the prosecution of the leader of the outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying the agitator had committed unforgivable crimes against humanity and should face the full wrath of the law.

The SNM, in a statement by its convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka on Tuesday, called for a full and open trial of Kanu, and insisted that calls for a political solution “were mere plots to rubbish President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity and dismiss the country as a ‘Zoo’ without strong institutions.”

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the SNM drew the attention of Nigerians to the “atrocities caused by IPOB in the South-East in the last five years,” and noted that such acts could be “classified as sabotage to Mr Presidents regime.”

“If your son is desruptive in utterances and actions, chances are that you are complicit,” the statement said.

“As a group, the Save Nigeria Movement is strongly inclined to state that some Igbo leaders’ body language and moves are suggestive of a conspiracy, especially amidst growing calls for equity and fairness among regions in the country.

“We tend to believe that some people may want to politicise the legal and legitimate trial of Nnamdi Kanu which is an unpatriotic act in itself.”

The group also noted that available statistics have indicated that “massive figures of casualties who were killed during IPOB reccuring attacks accross the south east region has continued to increase.

“From our records, over 88 people have bern killed in the last five years and scores of properties destroyed by IPOB. These acts of violence should not be downplayed on the altar of politics.

“While some individuals may be part of such plea to Mr President to free Kanu out of fear and intimidation, the Save Nigeria Movement will always stand out to defend the rights of all Nigerians and insist on the rule of law without minding whose ox is gored.

“By this statement, the Villa and the Department of State services should take notice that any attempt to succumb to blackmail from any quarters to consider the release of Nnamdi Kanu without a full trial will be met with resistance by Nigerians.

“We will mobilise across the length and breath of the country to ‘Save Nigeria’; we will occupy the country if such request for a political solution is considered in breach of a full trial.

“In this country, we have seen situations where petty thieves are lynched to death sometimes over false alarms; how then do we excuse the release of Nnamdi Kanu who has wrenched himself in blood of hundreds of innocent citizens?”, the group queried.

