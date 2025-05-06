Nnamdi Kanu confessed he incited public to attack police officers – Witness

A witness in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that the activist admitted he incited members of the public to attack police officers during interrogation.

The witness, a Department of State Service (DSS) operative, identified as BBB for security reasons, stated this when he was led in evidence by the Federal Government’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

BBB, who was the 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2), gave his testimony behind a screen provided by the court.

The witness said that besides being the leader of the IPOB, Kanu is also the founder of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the separatist group.

He said Kanu also operated an illegal radio station, which broadcast on frequencies 102.1 FM and 88.0 FM.

BBB told the court that the radio was illegal because it was not licensed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

When the lawyer asked the witness if he had had encounter with Kanu, he said he got to know Kanu when he was assigned the duty of taking his statement on July 17, 2021 following a letter from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) requesting that the IPOB leader be investigated in respect of his alleged terrorism activities.

The DSS operative said the AGF’s letter was addressed to the director general of the service.

