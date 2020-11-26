Nnamdi Kanu cries out, claims his family home invaded by soldiers again

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has cried out over the invasion of his country home in Isiama Afaraukwu, Ibeku in Umuahia North local government area of Abia State by men of the Nigerian Army.

Kanu who raised the alarm on his Twitter handle, claimed the heavily armed soldiers invaded his family home on Wednesday, November 25, and harassed his family members without saying what they really wanted.

His younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu, who confirmed the invasion, said the soldiers, numbering about 30, came in three Army vans and forced their way into the palace of their late father.

“They came in three Army trucks, fully armed, as if they were going for a war,” Emmanuel said.

“They entered the palace and began harassing people and ransacking the whole place without uttering a word to anyone.

“They were harassing our family members and other residents, including members of the Jewish Community living here. They did not tell us what they wanted, but the manner in which they invaded our home was like they were after something.

“They left after about one hour but we do not know why they came in the first place and what they were looking for.

“After leaving the palace, they patrolled round the community, putting fears into the lives of our peaceful community.”

Taking to Twitter handle to lament the invasion of his family home, Kanu wrote:

“Days before I was to appear in Court in 2017, cowardly @HQNigerianArmy invaded my home at Afaraukwu & killed dozens. In a repeat, my home was again today invaded by soldiers just days after a Court date was announced in my case. Lawless country. #Zoo.”

