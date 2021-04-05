Nnamdi Kanu justifies Owerri jailbreak | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nnamdi Kanu justifies Owerri jailbreak
The leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has thrown his weight behind the jail break that occurred at the Owerri Correctional Centre in Imo State in the early hours of Monday.
Reacting to reports of gunmen attacking the facility with bombs and setting hundreds of the inmates free, Kanu took to his Twitter handle to lend his support for the action of the assailants by saying since the Nigerian government has failed to apprehend and jail killer herdsmen and pampers Boko Haram insurgents, then no one deserves to be in prison in any part of the country.
The gunmen also reportedly attacked a nearby police post belonging to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), of the state police command, freeing suspects held there.
Eye witnesses report that the gunmen burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters and freed all the suspects in the cells at the SCID.
There are allegations that the attack was carried out by operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military wing of IPOB, though this has not been established.
Taking to his Twitter account to lend support to the attack, Kanu posted:
“If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen & other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents, can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria. If you know you know! #UGM,” Kanu tweeted.
If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen & other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria.
If you know you know! #UGM
— Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 5, 2021
