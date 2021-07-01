NNAMDI KANU: Mbaka dares Nigerian govt to ‘do its worst’

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike has voiced his disapproval of the re-arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government on Tuesday rearrested Kanu.

According to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the IPOB leader was arrested by a combined team of Nigerian and foreign security agents in a coordinated interception.

However, in his reaction on Thursday in a sermon, Mbaka dared the government to do its worst while God does his best.

He said, “Arrest is not the solution. There is agitation in the land, let the leaders listen. Their stubbornness one day will collapse this country.

READ ALSO: No one can silence me, Father Mbaka reacts to DSS invitation

“It is not a matter of referendum, the Israelites did not do any referendum before they left the land of Egypt.

“Who is fooling who? You don’t call a bulldog a bad name to kill it. People have senses. This is not between power and money, there is still God.

“For my beloved Nigerians and children of God, as far as God is still alive, in spite of all these, there is still hope.

“Let them do their worst, God will do his best. They will do their worst against us, God will do his best”.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions