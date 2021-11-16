Nnamdi Kanu must not die in detention, Fr Mbaka warns

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned of serious consequences for Nigeria if anything happens to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently being detained at the facilities of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Catholic Priest who spoke during a sermon at the Adoration Ground on Monday, said Kanu was not fighting for himself alone but for the people of the South-East and warned the Federal Government not to allow anything happen to him as that would bring more trouble for the country.

“The situation is better imagined should he die in the custody of the Department of State Services,” Fr Mbaka said.

“The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is expressing his empathy with the people of the South-East over what they are passing through.

“He will not wish that suffering to continue. All of us should keep praying for his release and work towards his freedom because if he dies inside that place, it will cause more trouble. If he comes out, he will come out as a hero.”

