Nnamdi Kanu never denied being leader of IPOB —Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has refuted claims by the prosecution lawyer over a disavowal of the secessionist group.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Ejiofor titled, “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the leader of IPOB – Let the records be set straight”.

Ejiofor pledged to resist “every mischievous ploy being adopted to misinform the unsuspecting members of the public who were not privy to the details of the proceedings in court yesterday.”

He noted that the prosecution counsel, S.M. Labaran Esq, had attempted a “wrong and mischievous interpretation of the purport of the plea taken by our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the records, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the leader of IPOB while taking his plea, but only stoutly denied the fact that IPOB is a terrorist organisation and that being its leader is an offence, which position is well informed.

“Members of the public should be well guided that the status of the black market order proscribing IPOB is a subject of Appeal in Appeal Number: Appeal No. CA/A/214/2018, pending before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.”

Ejiofor also deemed it “laughable that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in their desperate but futile attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it, brought a charge bordering on the status of IPOB, a subject matter of a competent Appeal, where issues have been joined with the same FGN.

“Therefore, be properly guided UmuChineke, because we have sufficiently addressed the emptiness of that count an entire charge in our compelling submissions before the Court, now adjourned to be heard on February 16, 2022.

“We do not wish to dwell further on this subject, but be rightly informed that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the leader of IPOB while taking his plea yesterday.

