Nnamdi Kanu sends message to supporters, says ‘dream republic near’

The embattled leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on his supporters not to allow themselves to be distracted by “enemies who are against the struggle,” as their dream republic will soon emerge.

Kanu, who is currently in detention with a plethora of terrorism charges on his head, sent the message through one of his counsels, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, during his routine visit to the Biafran agitator at the detention facility of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

In the message, Kanu revealed that enemies were against the struggle for Biafra Republic, but advised his followers and supporters to be “strong, steadfast and not to be distracted.”

“The court-ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was observed on 3rd March, 2022,” Ejiofor said in a statement on Saturday.

“After days which turned into weeks of grandstanding, we were able to meet with our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

:In his unshaken/undeterred resolve, Onyendu was in high spirits. Onyendu took time to explain why he protested against the denial of access to his lawyers during the last three successive visits.

“He was deeply troubled with those incidents, particularly when it was done in flagrant disregard and violation of extant Orders of Court.

“We understood Onyendu’s grouse and seized the opportunity to intimate him of the measures we have taken so far to ensure that such ugly incident does not reoccur.

“Onyendu used the opportunity to offer advice and words of encouragement particularly to myself. He took his time to urge me to remain resolute and focused, and never to be distracted by the deliberate evil ploys of the enemies to break me.

“Indeed, Onyendu saw tomorrow! Unknown to him that at the time he was handing down these words of encouragement and encomium, the slander mongers were hurriedly putting together another stunt which, was however, dead on arrival.

“Onyendu particularly encouraged his supporters to be strong and even more stronger in the coming days. He said that we should expect more and more slander, but we should be assured that himself and UmuChineke will always be there for us.

“We all agreed that this is a very critical period as victory is staring on our faces and, any opportunity offered to be distracted will take us back because the enemies are united in their resolve but their evil plots are all surmountable.”

