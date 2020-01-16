Nnamdi Kanu shuns Malami, promises to release 1million IPOB leaders for Amotekun

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, hailed the people of South-West for setting up a security outfit tagged Amotekun.

He assured that members of his group would work with the South-West for the success of Amotekun, adding that should the Yoruba need support, he was ready to release one million IPOB members to join the security outfit.

This is even as the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federal (AGF), Abubakar Malami had declared Amotekun as illegal and banned it, after its launch by governors of the South-West

However, the South-West leaders have insisted that Amotekun had come to stay.

Reacting in a statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, Kanu said:

“The final and the definitive stance of the Biafran people is that IPOB will support Operation Amotekun with all our might.

“Regardless of the history of politics of treachery that may have existed between the East and the West in the past, our leaders have sworn to work with this generation of Yoruba leadership with the likes of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin, Femi Fani-Kayode and Omoyele Sowore at the helm.

“I will support this generation of Yorubas that setup Amotekun. IPOB will work with them. If they want one million men, I will give them to make sure the Fulani Caliphate murderous expansionism is stopped. We will support the Yorubas in all forms and by every means necessary. To hell with the Fulanis.

‘IPOB will back Anotekun security outfit. Amotekun is not going anywhere. They are here to stay and IPOB will support them.”

The Federal Government has since proscribed IPOB and its activities in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the South-West governors resolved to set up Amotekun owing to insecurity in the region.

