Nnamdi Kanu slams Kenyan govt with lawsuit

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nnamdi_Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has instituted a lawsuit against the Kenyan Government.

This was disclosed via a tweet on Thursday by Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Kanu.

Ejimakor had tweeted, “UPDATE: Extraordinary Rendition: Onyendu’s legal team has filed a suit in Kenya against the Kenyan government.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Kanu was arrested in June and extradited to Nigeria to face trial for alleged treason after he had jumped bail since 2017

Speaking on the arrest, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, said that Kanu was “intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services”.

READ ALSO: Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, set up Nnamdi Kanu —IPOB

Wilfred Machage, the Kenyan high commissioner to Nigeria, had denied the claim that Kanu was arrested in his country.

But Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the IPOB leader, countered the position of the Kenyan government, saying his client was “illegally handed over” to the Nigerian government.

Kanu is expected in court in October. The Nigerian government has charged him with treason.

